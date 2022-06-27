Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Cap of $219,221.25

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $219,221.25 and $193,677.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

