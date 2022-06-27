Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $62.71

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.71, but opened at $59.26. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 97,206 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

