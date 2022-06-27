Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 209,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,461,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
