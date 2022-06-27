Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 209,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,461,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,893 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 797,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,690 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

