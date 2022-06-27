CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $373.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $373.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,860,386 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

