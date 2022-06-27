Citigroup Downgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.29.

EPOKY stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

