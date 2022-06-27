CIBC Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$16.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.07.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.66. 157,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,029. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.35.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

