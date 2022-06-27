CIBC Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.61.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 133,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.90 and a 52 week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

