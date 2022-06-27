Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Critical Analysis

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.59 -$496.00 million ($3.30) -6.98

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -29.51% 9.68% 3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 0 30 0 3.00

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $55.43, suggesting a potential upside of 140.70%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

