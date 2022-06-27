Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. 26,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,763. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,040,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

