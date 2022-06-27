Chase (NYSE:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 20,743 shares.The stock last traded at $78.48 and had previously closed at $78.04.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21.

Chase ( NYSE:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.95 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.27%.

About Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

