Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

In related news, insider David Harrison bought 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.29 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,563.67 ($24,696.99).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.