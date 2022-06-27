Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NYSE:LEU opened at $28.91 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

