Centerspace (CSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $74.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.