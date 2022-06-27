Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys C$99,600.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The company has a market cap of C$50.04 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. CSFB boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

