CD Private Equity Fund III to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:CD3)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

About CD Private Equity Fund III (Get Rating)

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

