CD Private Equity Fund III to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:CD3)

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

About CD Private Equity Fund III

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

