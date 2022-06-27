Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 184 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

