Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,004 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.