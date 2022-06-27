Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

