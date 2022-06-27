Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $86.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

