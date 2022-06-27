Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,165,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,221,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

