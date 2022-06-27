Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.