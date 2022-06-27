CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 4,320,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,325. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.