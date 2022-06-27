Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target Lowered to €156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($221.05) to €156.00 ($164.21) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.76. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.22. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $235.50.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carl Zeiss Meditec (CZMWY)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.