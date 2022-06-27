Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target Lowered to €156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($221.05) to €156.00 ($164.21) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.76. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.22. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

