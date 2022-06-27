Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.17. The company had a trading volume of 370,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

