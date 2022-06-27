Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 86 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $378.38. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,591. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

