Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,920,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 455,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.49. 4,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $53.39.

