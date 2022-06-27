Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.