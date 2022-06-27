Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

