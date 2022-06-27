Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 37.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $3,396,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 257.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $95.01. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,314. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

