Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 16,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

