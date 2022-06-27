Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target to $11.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.
ZYNE opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
