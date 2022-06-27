Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 702,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

