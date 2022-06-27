CafeSwap Token (BREW) Market Cap Tops $70,478.05

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $70,478.05 and $33.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 15,093,491 coins and its circulating supply is 14,507,235 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

