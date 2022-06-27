Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.80. 269,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

