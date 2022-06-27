Cadence Bank NA Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

