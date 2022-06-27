Cadence Bank NA Purchases 149 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

