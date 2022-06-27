Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 74,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $217.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.