Cadence Bank NA Has $933,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

