Cadence Bank NA Has $2.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $120.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.