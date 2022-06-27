Cadence Bank NA Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

