Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $13,609.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $13,609.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00582493 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 915.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

