Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($27.93) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.01) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.76) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.96).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.82), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($681,664.75).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

