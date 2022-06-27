BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.35 by Analysts at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

ERE.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.73. 78,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,711. The stock has a market cap of C$333.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.06.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

