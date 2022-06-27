Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$22.78

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$13.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5419453 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.97%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

