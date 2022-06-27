Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Price Target at C$9.56

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.86 and a one year high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

