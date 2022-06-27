Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $24.17

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

CSTM opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Constellium has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

