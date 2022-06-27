Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price at C$36.25

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWB. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at C$747,887.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$25.46 and a one year high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.97.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

