Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $642.49. 6,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,878. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.62 and its 200 day moving average is $741.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

