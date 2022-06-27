Bright Green Co.’s (NASDAQ:BGXX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 27th

Bright Green’s (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 27th. Bright Green had issued 158,249,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $1,265,992,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $2.84 on Monday. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

