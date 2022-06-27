Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.79.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

